LePage is a complete MORON. Does he have organic brain disease, or is he trying to appeal to his fascist base, or both?

Tearing down Confederate memorials would like tearing down memorials to Osama bin Laden and Al Qaeda.

Saying "both sides" are to blame for the violence in Charlottesville is like saying "both sides" are to blame for 9/11.

Do these Republicans have any idea how stupid they sound?