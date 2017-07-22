Sean Hannity will no longer receive Buckley Award after controversy - Jul. 21, 2017

Interesting. Bret Stephens sounds like he has an intellect, and he certainly has the low-life Hannity pegged just about right. Hannity, of course, is a brain dead idiot.

"After the initial announcement by MRC that Hannity would receive the media award, many conservative writers and intellectuals expressed dismay. Perhaps most notably, conservative New York Times columnist Bret Stephens wrote an entire column about it, decrying the move as evidence of an overall trend towards anti-intellectualism among the conservative movement.

"If we have reached the point where rank-and-file conservatives see nothing amiss with giving Hannity an award named for Buckley, then surely there's a Milton Friedman Prize awaiting Steve Bannon for his insights on free trade," Stephens wrote. "The floor's the limit. Or, in Hannity's case, the crawl space beneath it."

Hannity's response, in part, was to tweet to Stephens: "I'll say to you and the @nytimes (Fake News) I do not care what u think."