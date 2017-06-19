White House press briefing goes off-camera, no audio broadcast allowed - Jun. 19, 2017

No more White House press conferences. The Republicans in the Senate are meeting in total secrecy to take away health care from 23,000,000 people.
The early results of unified Neo-fascist control of the government.
No more White House press conferences. The Republicans in the Senate are meeting in total secrecy to take away health care from 23,000,000 people.
The early results of unified Neo-fascist control of the government.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment