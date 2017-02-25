How heavy is the irony? America's Stupid Party, i.e., the neo-fascists now in charge, screamed and demanded for years, and denounced every Democrat starting with Pres. Obama, for their well-reasoned decision not to use the phrase "radical Islamic terrorists". How long can someone intelligent like McMasters be allowed to remain as National Security Adviser in the total moron's White House?
National security adviser: Term 'radical Islamic terrorism' isn't helpful - CNNPolitics.com
