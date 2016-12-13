Newsvine

gg-1680962

About Articles: 2 Seeds: 118 Comments: 4518 Since: Mar 2010

Why Trump can break his promises and still win - CNN.com

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by gg-1680962 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Tue Dec 13, 2016 8:16 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

"Trump's Cabinet picks indicate a plan to give his voters what they want on issues of race, identity and immigration -- even as he sells out their interests on taxes, health care and entitlements.

It might just work."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor