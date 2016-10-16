Newsvine

North Carolina GOP headquarters firebombed

The Republicans know they are going to lose North Carolina.  Would they go so far as to fire bomb their own office trying to provoke outrage and elicit sympathy votes?  The historical parallel may be the Reichstag Fire, Berlin 1933.  The Alt-Reich forces running the Trump campaign, with their comrades in the FSB (Putin's security services, successor to the KGB), are capable of anything...

